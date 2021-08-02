A stolen rental truck allegedly crashed outside of the closed Neon Cactus Sunday morning.
An unidentified suspect stole a Midwestern Rentals Inc. moving truck just after midnight Sunday morning and when fleeing, struck a utility pole outside of the former nightclub, according to West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jon Eager.
Witnesses reportedly watched as the suspect got out of the car and ran from the scene, Eager said.
Police have not been able to locate the suspect as of Monday afternoon.
The Neon Cactus closed in September 2020, though the neon sign advertising the beloved bar remains today.