A Lafayette man was arrested after a Monday night crash on Interstate 65, after police say he attempted to drive away in his damaged vehicle.
Indiana State Police received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the 161-mile marker and that one of the vehicles left the scene and was at Indiana 28 near Interstate 65.
A trooper found a 2020 Honda Accord stopped in the road on the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 65 to Indiana 28, according to a news release Tuesday night. The Honda matched the description of the vehicle that left the scene. The driver was later identified to be 30-year-old Andy Salazar of Lafayette.
While the officer was talking to Salazar, Salazar allegedly attempted to flee in his vehicle but stopped due to damage from the crash. Troopers then began to give Salazar verbal commands to exit the vehicle, but he did not, according to the release. Salazar attempted to flee again and went through the median between the exit ramp and Interstate 65.
The Honda got stuck in the median, and Salazar attempted to flee on foot toward Interstate 65, police said. An officer deployed his taser, which struck Salazar. Salazar was taken to a Frankfort-area hospital.
While on scene and at the hospital, troopers observed signs of impairment. the release said. Salazar was administered a certified test, and those results are pending. Salazar was released from the hospital and was taken to Clinton County Jail.
He was arrested on preliminary charges that include resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, aggressive driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
The other driver was uninjured in the crash.