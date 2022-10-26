Members of the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved two road closures and a permanent traffic change during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Traffic direction change in Vine Street
Ben Anderson, Public Works Director, said Vine Street’s traffic direction, between North Street and Wiggins, is now exclusively northbound.
“We still have some people failing to see the signs,” he said Tuesday, “and we'll probably have a barricade here sometime this morning just to help remind people that Southbound is no longer an option.”
This is done to increase parking space, and decrease commute time, Anderson said.
Kent Avenue
Kent Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Yeager Road on Wednesday and Thursday “to allow ongoing road construction,” said Chris Gmyrek, the engineering technician for West Lafayette.
Storm sewer pipes will be installed under Kent Avenue. Yeager Road traffic will not be affected.
Wood Street
Wood Street, between Chauncey Avenue and Salisbury Street, will be closed on Thursday due to a gas line removal, Gmyrek said.
A gas line Gmyrek said is no longer necessary will be disconnected and removed “due to construction of The Verve apartment complex.”