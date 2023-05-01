A jury has been selected for the trial of Nike Haynie, who allegedly murdered Marc Sherwood in his Lafayette home.
Terrance Kinnard, representing the defense, and Cassidy Laux, representing the prosecution, focused their questions on what jurors saw as legitimate self-defense, and what they didn’t.
Haynie was arrested in 2020 after Marc Sherwood was found dead in his Lafayette home, one knife sticking out from his abdomen, and another lodged in his heart.
The 46-year-old’s alleged killer, then-18-year-old Haynie, has his trial this week after a years-long investigation into Sherwood’s November 2020 murder.
But Haynie, in letters written to Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin, alleges a cycle of abuse that started after the then-17-year-old made contact with Sherwood through Grindr, a gay dating app.
Lafayette Police arrived at Sherwood’s apartment, where two unidentified men told police a dead body and the killer were inside the home, according to the probable cause affidavit. As police entered Sherwood’s apartment, Haynie allegedly came out of a back bedroom, making statements “indicating he had killed someone.”
Police then found Sherwood’s body in the back bedroom Haynie appeared from. Haynie allegedly identified Sherwood, admitted to stabbing him and said he had been staying with the man for a couple of weeks.
In his letters to Persin, Haynie wrote he struggled with his identity as a gay Black man and accused Sherwood of taking advantage of him during a vulnerable moment.
“I am gay, sweet, nice and kind,” he wrote in a letter. “I got manipulated, sold, drugged and hurt by this man named Marc Sherwood.”
Haynie claimed he has footage of Sherwood yelling at him and that the man invited him and two other minors into clubs. His letters restate certain phrases multiple times, but there’s one plea that’s present in all of them.
“Please don’t take away my future,” he wrote.
Since then, Haynie has spent nearly three years in the Tippecanoe County Jail and will stand trial this week to determine his future.
Monday’s session focused on selecting a jury and hashed out what evidence can or cannot be presented during proceedings.
Deputy prosecuting attorney Cassidy Laux filed a motion in limine, a request filed before the beginning of trial that certain evidence be included or excluded from the jury. He motioned the court to prevent the defense from using testimony about crimes committed by the state’s witnesses or Sherwood.
He also asked the court to prevent the defense from making any statements or arguments related to sex trafficking or a pattern of abuse, unless evidence is presented. The motion also asks the court to prevent the defense from examining the severity of the punishment, arguing sentencing decisions are a matter for the judge to decide, not the jury.
Arguing it would “inflate the passions,” of the jury, the prosecution also asked the court to prevent the defense from making arguments related to race, sexuality and gender identity.
During Monday’s pre-trial proceedings, Judge Sean Persin granted all of the prosecution’s motions, save for the race, sexuality and gender identity motion which was only granted in part. The dense will not be able to use arguments relating to race, sexuality and gender identity as the basis for jury nullification.
The prosecution has filed its intent to bring up several witnesses as part of its discovery disclosures. Among them are Sherwood’s family, which the state says will establish Sherwood’s “trait for peacefulness.”
Additionally, the prosecution has stated its intent to call up multiple witnesses to testify on Haynie’s past criminal record.
A summary of his criminal record included in court filings includes reports of trespassing, drug use, resisting law enforcement, theft and rape. However, none of the charges show up in his online criminal record in the state of Indiana.
The defense submitted its own motion in limine, asking the court to prevent the prosecution from bringing up Haynie’s criminal history.
“These records would be highly prejudicial and bear no relevance to the issues before the trier of fact,” defense counsel Terrence Kinnard wrote.
Kinnard also asked the court to not refer to Sherwood as a “victim,” or any word similar in reference, and to prevent audience members from wearing any articles of clothing showing support for one particular side.
Persin granted the defense’s motion of limine, but with the caveat Sherwood would be referred to as an alleged victim.