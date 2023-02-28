The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved four road closures at Tuesday’s meeting.
Ramp closures
The entrance and exit ramps from Soldiers Home Road to Sagamore Parkway will be closed from March 16 to March 18 for a storm sewer installation. The closure will only affect the westbound ramps.
Cherry Lane
Cherry Lane, between McCormick Road and Northwestern Avenue, was also approved for closure from March 6 to Aug. 1.
Engineering technician Chris Gmyrek said this closure is the start of the Cherry Lane Realignment project.
The memo submitted to the board clarifies that Edgemont Street will be available for westbound traffic from Cherry Lane until May 31.
After this date, “the Northwestern Heights neighborhood will be limited to Northwestern Avenue entrances,” it reads.
Nimitz and Arnold Road
The intersection of Nimitz and Arnold roads west of Martin Jischke Drive will be closed from Feb. 28 to Oct. 2.
This closure will allow water main and storm sewer improvements to be installed as part of the Purdue Discovery Park District construction.
Yeager Road
The northbound lane of Yeager Road, between Kent Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, will be closed from March 6 to March 31. After this date, the closure will broaden to cover Sagamore Parkway to Cumberland Avenue.
The board also approved agreements for several landscaping projects at the meeting.
Landscape projects
The board approved an agreement with Custom Cuts Lawn Care Inc. for the 2023 Public Right-of-Way Landscape Maintenance.
This agreement was based on estimates for general lawn care maintenance for several medians and other landscaping areas across the city.
The 2023 Operation Re-leaf Tree Planting Project was approved to enter into agreement with J. Christopher Landscaping LLC.
Bryce Patz, the community forestry and greenspace planner, said this annual tree planting operation is a “joint effort between the Parks and Recreation Department at the West Lafayette Tree Friends.”
The board also approved an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to develop an updated trail system.
The memo says the plan is to organize, classify and promote the trail system. This plan will include new classifications of trail components and implementing signs to identify the many different paths.
“The goal with this project,” Patz said, “(is that) any user can see where they’re at on the trail.”