Rolls-Royce facilities in West Lafayette will expand in the Purdue Aerospace District, Purdue announced today.
A partnership between Rolls-Royce, Purdue and the Purdue Research Foundation will allow a new facility to focus on developing high-altitude and hybrid-electric engines for United States military aircraft. The existing facility in West Lafayette will be developed through a multimillion dollar investment from the Purdue Research Foundation, Purdue and Rolls-Royce North America.
“Purdue is delivering new, one-of-a-kind facilities that are national assets and will further differentiate the university as a state and national leader in securing and defending our country,” University President Mitch Daniels said in a press release. “With this vital partnership and support from our good friends at Rolls-Royce and others, we continue to expand our role as the economic engine for this region of Indiana and beyond.”
This new development is part of a longstanding relationship between the company and the university. Rolls-Royce employs hundreds of Purdue engineers, according to the press release.
"The foundation supports President Daniels' vision to establish the university as a leader among institutes of higher education in the realm of national security," Brian Edelman, Purdue Research Foundation president, said in the release. "The investment to expand Rolls-Royce's presence in the Purdue Aerospace District is a strategic one that will make the vision become a reality, and lead to more actions in the same initiative."