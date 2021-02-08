Three residents of a Brown Street apartment in Lafayette were arrested Thursday after refusing to leave their apartment following their eviction.
Thomas Swann, 51, and Kyle Cooper, 28, were arrested on preliminary charges of trespassing and resisting law enforcement. Neither has been officially charged.
Amanda Boyd, 31, has been charged with misdemeanor charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The residents were served with a 30-day notice saying they had to vacate their apartment by Monday, Feb. 1, Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said. On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., police knocked on the door and received no response, Ruley said.
Police then entered the apartment, and two of the three were acting "confrontational," according to Ruley. Police found drug paraphernalia while searching Boyd, Ruley said.
Cooper was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail on the same day and is not in the jail as of Monday, according to jail records.
A magistrate released Boyd on her own recognizance, according to court records.
Swann was arrested on "previous warrants from Marion County," according to Ruley, and was taken to an Indianapolis jail.