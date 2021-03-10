The Lafayette Fire Department has so far responded to 11 structure fires this year, a 267% increase from the three it responded to in the same time period in 2020.
One fire this year resulted in a fatality, LFD said in a press release Wednesday morning. No deaths occurred over this same roughly 3-month period last year.
Ten fires have erupted from cooking mishaps this year, according to LFD, up from the three cooking-related blazes in last year's same time period.
Though LFD has identified no common cause for the increase in fires, the press release states that the increase in time people now spend at home because of the pandemic may be a contributing factor.
LFD offered the following as fire-prevention tips:
- Don’t leave the kitchen unattended while cooking.
- Unplug electrical devices when not in use.
- Throw away smoking materials in metal containers far from structures.
- Don’t leave matches and lighters out where children can access them.
- Don't burn things in dry, windy conditions.
- Practice good electrical safety practices: don't overload circuits, and hire licensed electricians to conduct any necessary electrical work.
- Properly maintain all appliances within your home.