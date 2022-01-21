A West Lafayette man was charged Tuesday after he caused a three-car wreck in December.
Robert Ray Rennick, 26, was driving his car while drunk when he hit two other cars on the corner of North River Road and Fowler Avenue on December 19, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Rennick is listed as a student in the Purdue directory.
The drivers in the other cars went to IU Arnett to be checked for further injury,following the crash. Rennick told police he didn't have any injuries.
West Lafayette police officer J. McIntire noticed that Rennick was “having trouble staying on topic” when he was talking to him, the affidavit reads.
“His speech was also thick-tongued and slightly slurred,” McIntire said. “(He) also noted that Rennick’s eyes were watery.”
McIntire said in the affidavit that Rennick was also unable to pass the walk and his alcohol concentration was 0.199.
He was formally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Rennick has since been released from the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online jail logs.