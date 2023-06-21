A former Lafayette Jefferson High School choir teacher has been charged with 11 counts of child seduction and four counts of sexual battery after allegedly discussing his personal sex life with students during class and making inappropriate advances toward underage high school girls.
Several juniors and seniors at the high school approached a principal of the Lafayette School Corp. on Sept. 28. He went to the police, who began an investigation into 30-year-old Ja’Shon Burks, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
The affidavit lists eight victims of Burks’ alleged sexual misconduct.
The first victim reportedly tried on her costume for a fall choir show and asked Burks to help zip up the back of her dress, the affidavit said.
Burks allegedly made comments about preferring to help unzip the dress instead, and video surveillance reportedly showed Burks later unzipping her dress and approaching later in the night to zip it up again.
“Burks began to make sexual comments and inappropriate behavior at the start of the second semester of Victim #1’s freshman year,” the affidavit said. “When (she) was 14 years old.”
After the behavior allegedly continued, the victim was 17 when she approached the principal.
All eight victims told police Burks had messaged them on a social media app to comment on their appearance.
The first victim told police that while she was in Burkes’ office with the door closed or mostly closed, he would occasionally rub her inner thigh and slide his hand up her shirt when he hugged her. He would occasionally place his hand up against or under the victim’s bra on her side.
He would also reportedly ask her and all the other victims to sit on his lap, the affidavit said, where he would hug them and slide his hands up their backs, often beneath their shirts. Occasionally he would allegedly kiss some of them on the forehead during these encounters.
The same day the girls approached the principal about the misconduct, they reportedly confronted Burks. In response, he blocked them all on the social media app.
The second victim told police Burks would occasionally sit next to her and rub her inner thigh and buttocks, the affidavit said.
When Victim 2 reportedly dressed as a cowgirl for spirit week, Burks allegedly told her he would be her cowboy and that she could ride him any time.
The second victim was reportedly in her sophomore year when Burks began making inappropriate comments about her appearance.
He told Victim 2 he would date her after graduation, according to the affidavit.
“During a group activity with students in January, Burks went into detail about his sex life and discussed being in an orgy, making girls orgasm, having anal sex and using drugs,” the affidavit said.
The other victims reportedly told police similar stories about Burks’ conduct. One victim said Burks touched her butt while they were at a local bowling alley. Another said he had touched her thigh and crotch over her pants while on the bus from an away event.
A different victim told police she began taking voice lessons from Burks during the 2020-21 academic year, when she was a freshman and about 14 or 15 years old.
“Burks would touch her back underneath her shirt up to her bra strap, her stomach up to the bottom of her breasts and her cleavage area between her breasts during the voice lessons,” the affidavit said. “Victim #8 advised the touching would occur under her shirt as well as over her shirt.”
Burks was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Wednesday morning with no bond posted, jail logs read.
The state requested a bond of $500,000 surety and $50,000 cash, according to the Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office.