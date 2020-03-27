A 42-year-old woman has been charged with stealing more than $700,000 from a West Lafayette business over the course of a couple of years.
Natalie L. Odle, of the 5000 block of Pioneer Drive in Lafayette, was hired by the owner of DWK Dental Equity Holdings in 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit. The owner, Daniel Krueger, told police in October that Odle sent him a text message "stating she had been taking money from the business without his knowledge."
A West Lafayette police detective reviewed banking transactions from the business's Purdue University Employees Federal Credit Union account and noticed many unauthorized transactions and withdrawals from Krueger's accounts, according to court documents.
Odle also allegedly admitted to detectives she had been withdrawing money from Krueger's banking accounts for her own use over a two-year period, stopping in December 2018.
Odle has been charged with corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, and nine counts of felony theft.