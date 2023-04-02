A Lafayette defense attorney charged with one count of attempted sexual battery turned himself into the Tippecanoe County Jail Sunday night.
Earl McCoy, 54, was charged by a special prosecutor on March 15 after allegedly attempting to assault an employee of his office in a conference room in June.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim told police McCoy had pinned her up against a wall and tried to force her to touch his penis.
The victim was reportedly able to “rip her arm away from McCoy’s grasp” and ran out, the affidavit reads.
Another employee of the office told police McCoy, who unsuccessfully ran for prosecutor in 2018, had a “history of making inappropriate, sexual comments to her and other members of the office,” according to the affidavit.