A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
Jacob Walsh, 26, reportedly stole a 2003 Ford Ranger from the victim’s driveway Wednesday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. About two hours later, at 4:14 p.m., a Lafayette police officer saw a truck that matched the description turn onto Erie Street. The officers conducted a traffic stop and detained Walsh, the affidavit states.
Officers searched the truck and found a backpack which Walsh identified as his. The bag contained a pill bottle containing Ketoralac, a prescription drug. Walsh also appeared to be fatigued, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, which led officers to believe that was under the influence of a narcotic substance and took him to a hospital for a blood draw, according to the affidavit.
While at the hospital, Walsh was being loud and disruptive, and he was given a warning for disorderly conduct. When he was discharged, he tried to kick the officer removing the handcuffs from the bed, according to the affidavit.
Walsh was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of auto theft, driving while suspended, unlawful possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.