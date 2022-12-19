A 26-year-old Lafayette woman was charged Monday with two felony counts of battery after her boyfriend called police and told them she had hit her 5-year-old son about 15 times Sunday, "all over" his body.
Payslie Chantel Lewis was staying at the Red Roof Inn on South Street with her boyfriend and her 5-year-old and 1-year-old children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. The boyfriend told police, "Lewis was intoxicated and was not hitting (the child) for any disciplinary reasons."
The officer saw scratches on the boy's face and leg, according to the court document.
Court records show the couple had been evicted last month. They also show Lewis was sentenced to probation in September for an OWI case, and a petition to revoke probation motion has been filed Monday. She also has an earlier OWI conviction in White County.
Tippecanoe County Jail records show Lewis is in custody without bond on the community corrections violation as of Monday afternoon.