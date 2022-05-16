In the jungles of Vietnam, an American scout sniper and a Marine heard a clunk before they were hit by a direct mortar round. Three vertebrae were thrown out of the Marine’s back, paralyzing him, while the scout sniper, Leonard Wilson, now 75, was hit on his right foot as two soldiers died dragging him out of the field of battle.
But when Wilson returned home after his service, he was spit on, attacked and labeled a “baby killer,” the Lafayette man recalls.
Many in America during that time were protesting the Vietnam War, so veterans were not warmly welcomed back.
The Honor Flight Program is one effort to change that.
Honor Flight Greater Lafayette takes veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War from Lafayette to Washington D.C. to tour various war memorials and to give them the welcome back many veterans did not receive. The hub in Lafayette was founded in 2012 and has completed 22 flights, taking more than 1850 veterans on the trip, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said in a speech Sunday. On this trip, about 85 veterans will travel on this flight, seven of whom served in the Korean War, while the rest served in the Vietnam War.
The flight is to take off Tuesday at 7 a.m. from Purdue University Airport, returning at 7:30 p.m. at the same airport. Fire trucks will be there with lights, and a band will play. Well-wishers are encouraged to greet the returning veterans, preferably wearing red, white and blue.
“You’ll be seeing real heroes,” said Laura Zeman, a former Tippecanoe judge whose father served in World War II. She said she has been on eight Honor Flights as a guardian and has donated over $10,000 to the program.
Roswarski said at a gathering Sunday the Honor Flight was started by mothers who wanted to honor their sons and family members for their sacrifice and service.
Especially during the Vietnam War, mistreatment of veterans was high and resources for them were low. Even after coming home, many had to hide their veteran status for fear of workplace discrimination, Wilson said.
That’s something organization President Kevin Bol said he is trying to rectify.
“The (Vietnam veterans) were so mistreated when they came home that a lot of them are still very, very bitter about it, and this is a way to let them know how much we appreciate their sacrifice and their service,” he said.
Wilson agrees.
“To be in combat trying to defend your country and then to come back and have people from your own country protest you and spit on you and ridicule you is not a good feeling,” Wilson said. “Most of us hid the fact that we were vets for many years.”
Vietnam War veteran Larry Standish of West Lafayette said he left his family and his 2-month-old son for the war in January 1967. He said he worked mostly in system repair for the Air Force, fixing instruments on aircrafts.
“I was in a position where I got to see them load the bodies on the aircraft every day,” he said, choking up. “I think we lost 45,000. It wasn’t a good war.”
On the flight from Travis Air Force Base to San Francisco Airport on his return back to the States, he was instructed not to wear his uniform leaving the airport. But although his clothes were civilian, he couldn’t find civilian shoes and had to wear his military boots, which protesters identified. They proceeded to spit and yell at him.
Wilson remembered the same when he arrived home. He said he was physically attacked and he fought back. “I was stopped from killing him by a gunnery sergeant, (who) said, ‘You can do that in Vietnam, but you can’t do that here.’ He’s right.”
Wilson’s friend, the Marine who was paralyzed, committed suicide after he returned home.
“He was a good kid. He was looking forward to going home and getting married, looking forward to having kids and raising a family. He came from a large family, so to know that he committed suicide because he couldn’t stand not having that …,” Wilson said, his voice trailing off.
“You’re trained how to go into combat, you’re trained how to kill, when you get out of that you gotta be trained on how to live in society,” Wilson said. “That’s never been done. Nothing at all.”
But Wilson believes that times are changing, and veterans can finally get the help and recognition they deserve, especially because of the hard work of previous veterans.
“We fought for years to get veteran recognition and veteran help and veteran appreciation, and that’s finally come through,” Wilson said.
He now works as a real estate broker in Lafayette and volunteers at the Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center in Lafayette, which helps homeless veterans find and keep homes.
For some, this flight is a chance to see the names of fallen peers on war memorials.
“I’ve seen a lot of people go away while I was over there,” Standish said of all the lives lost. “This is honoring them.”
How you can help
Over 250,000 veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. through the Honor Flight program. There are four hubs in Indiana: Indianapolis, Evansville, Fort Wayne and Lafayette. Those interested in the trip can apply as a veteran or a guardian at https://honorflightlafayette.com/.