The Tippecanoe County Board of Elections will allow voters to test voting equipment this Friday to ensure it is well-functioning and trustworthy for the presidential election, the county clerk said.
At the Tippecanoe County Building from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., county residents can use voting machines and witness the process by which their votes are counted. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush said the companies who create and maintain the equipment will be present to answer the voters' questions.
"We allow the public to come in and make up their own votes," Roush says, "then we can do a total and they see that, 'Yep, it added my vote.'"
The machines are randomly picked so that approximately 5% of the county's equipment will be tested, Roush said.
Masks are required for all visitors to the county building, which is located near the Tippecanoe County Courthouse at 20 N. Third St. in Lafayette.