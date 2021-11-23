All are invited to attend the annual LUM Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday.
Lafayette Urban Ministry plans to serve more than 800 meals to the residents of Tippecanoe County, according to a news release.
Date: Thursday (Thanksgiving Day)
Time: Noon – 2 p.m.
FREE MEAL: Turkey, stuffing/dressing, vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, bread, dessert, beverages. No need to sign up in advance, just show up in person.
Place: Central Presbyterian Church — Social Hall Entrance is on 7th Street — 31 N. 7th St., Downtown Lafayette.
Because of COVID-19, meals may only be available for carry-out only. Guests may not be sick, must allow their temperature to be taken and recorded and sign a waiver.
For more information, go to LUMserve.org/thanksgiving.