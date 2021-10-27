As of this morning, there were no empty beds at Lafayette Franciscan Health.
Officials from Franciscan and IU Health Arnett Hospital led a press conference Wednesday afternoon sharing COVID-19 updates.
IU Arnett is extremely busy, and has seen a recent uptick in COVID cases, hospital health department chair Dr. James Emerson said. There are now 33 confirmed cases in the hospital.
Dr. Daniel Wickert, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Alliance Health, said there were 19 positive COVID patients in-house, a decrease compared to recent months.
The surge in Delta variant cases peaked at the end of August with an average of 83 new cases per day, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said. In the past week, there have been 28 new cases per day.
Still, there were five deaths of COVID-positive individuals in Tippecanoe County last week, Wickert said.
“There’s typically a different challenge every day,” Wickert said.
The hospital is facing shortages of some medical equipment, day-to-day necessities and staff. There are 20 health care workers that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently unable to work.
The community has continued supporting health care staff, Wickert said. Someone even bought pizza for the entire hospital staff last week.
“We appreciate those in the community who continue to remember our caregivers and do that in tangible ways,” he said.
Adler said the community needs to stay careful and cautious.
“We’re not out of the woods yet.”
The Tippecanoe County vaccination rate sits at 54.7% of the Tippecanoe county population, and 6,441 residents have received their booster shots so far, he said. The health department is considering administering the Pfizer vaccine to children between five and 11 after the recent unanimous approval by the FDA advisory committee.
“We’re still a very vulnerable population,” said Dr. Thomas Meyer, an infectious disease physician at IU Arnett. “The winter months really do pose a threat to our nation for things getting worse again.”
It’s anticipated that there will be an increased number of influenza and respiratory virus cases this winter due to the easing stay-in-place restrictions and increased mobility, Meyer said.
Adler was in agreement.
“We don’t know what this winter’s going to bring.”