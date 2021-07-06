A 3-year-old boy was found dead Monday morning in a Lafayette residence, and police ask anyone with information about his death to contact them.
Lafayette police responded at nearly 9 a.m. to a 911 call of an unresponsive child in a house in the 1200 block of Howell Street, according to a news release. Officers found the child dead inside the home, along with an adult male, an adult female and another juvenile male.
The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results from the Tippecanoe County coroner, police said.
Police ask that if you have any information regarding this case, contact them at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.