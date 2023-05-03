As Nike Haynie’s murder trial entered its third day, the biggest question was whether Haynie was suffering delusions when he allegedly murdered Marc Sherwood in his Lafayette home in 2020.
Even though both the state and defense maintain Haynie was in his right mind when he allegedly killed Sherwood, testimony from an expert witness raised questions on whether Haynie could plead self-defense instead of insanity.
During Haynie’s testimony on Wednesday, the 20-year-old said he stabbed Sherwood in the kitchen where Sherwood was allegedly trying to rape him, then followed the 46-year-old into his bedroom where he stabbed him multiple times on the bed.
“I wanted him to stop trying to hurt me, so I hurt him. He’s hurt me before, and I thought he’d do it again,” Haynie said. “It was either I go or he goes.”
Haynie alleged Sherwood was regularly abusive, forcing the then-18-year-old to have sex and dance on a stripper pole. Haynie said he lashed out, going “apeshit” when he killed him.
“Perjury,” an audience member sitting next to Sherwood’s family muttered in response, prompting Haynie’s mother to shout from the back of the gallery that audience members had been whispering about her son all day, before a police officer asked her to be quiet.
Testimony by Dr. Robin Kohli raised doubts about Haynie’s state of mind when he killed Sherwood.
A licensed psychologist, Kohli was paid by the defense to evaluate Haynie, determining his intellect and testing him for a potential personality disorder. She testified Haynie told her about his rough childhood, claiming he was raped by his mother’s boyfriend at 13 and running away from home multiple times.
Kohli said the results of her examination concluded Haynie could suffer from delusions, with a “compromised” ability to comprehend reality and accurately recall past events, including the abuse he supposedly faced as a child.
His childhood could have been instrumental in forming a tendency to exaggerate events and be overly suggestible to figures of authority, Kohli said, adding it could explain why Haynie’s statement to police following Sherwood’s death shows multiple inconsistencies with his testimony in court.
“I felt like a lot of the things that he told me weren’t necessarily reliable,” she said. “Not because he was necessarily lying, but because he seemed to misunderstand past events.”
During Haynie’s testimony, deputy prosecutor Cassidy Laux asked Haynie why his statement to police had seen so many inconsistencies.
“I don’t really know how to talk to detectives,” Haynie said. “Just like you’re doing now, you make me nervous, and all my answers are off the top of my head. I need a chance to think before I speak.”
In response, Laux accused Haynie of needing the chance to “rehearse his story” instead of thinking of the answer, Kinnard objected that Laux was needlessly badgering Haynie.
Kohli testified Haynie shows signs of being more “suggestible” than regular people, suggesting during his statement to police he was being influenced by what the detectives were asking and what he thought they wanted to hear.
Laux also asked Haynie why he said he was trying to avoid making Sherwood “look bad” while talking to police, despite being accused of murder and calling Sherwood a “creepy fucking pervert.” Kohli later testified this could be an example of Haynie attaching himself to an abusive “caregiver,” a trait common in traumatized people.
However, Laux pointed out Kohli’s examination of Haynie could be unreliable itself because it wasn’t conducted until a year after Sherwood had already died.
“The length of time could have impacted (the results of the evaluation), as well as the medication that he was put on,” Kohli said.
Kohli also admitted to Laux that she had gotten almost all of her information about Haynie’s past from his own self-reported version of events, which Laux pointed out were possibly unreliable by themselves.
“I had a lot of concerns about Nike’s reliability in general,” Kohli said. “So at some point, I realized that he probably isn’t the most reliable narrator.”
However, Kohli maintained that Haynie shows signs of suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
With the introduction of Kohli’s testimony, questions arose about whether it would be fitting to allow the prosecution to introduce its own expert witnesses, who also psychologically evaluated Haynie and determined that he does not suffer from delusions.
Because Haynie did not enter into an insanity plea, instead claiming self-defense, Judge Sean Persin argued it would not be fitting to allow Laux’s witnesses to testify, because both sides of the argument agreed Haynie was in fact not insane.
Kinnard told Persin Haynie clearly knew what he was doing with “every knife jab,” fully appreciating the consequences of killing Sherwood.
Laux, however, argued because Haynie supposedly suffers from delusions, court-appointed expert witnesses who examined Haynie should be allowed to take the stand to counteract Kohli’s claims and argue he is not insane.
“You can’t have your cake and eat it too, judge,” Laux shouted at Persin while slamming his hand on a table during a recess. “(The defense) put their expert on the stand to say that (Haynie) was delusional and didn’t know reality. That’s insanity.”
Laux clarified that he doesn’t believe Haynie is insane but hoped to reinforce that belief with his own witnesses to avoid “confusing” the jury.
However, Kinnard argued that having delusions does not fit the legal standard of being insane, and that Kohli doubting Haynie’s version of events is not the same as treating the trial like an insanity plea.
“Delusions as an element is often a characteristic of multiple types of mental disorders. Delusions itself is not a specific diagnosis,” Kinnard told Laux. “It’s such as how a cough is to a cold, or a cough is to a flu or a cough is to Hepatitis B.”
By the end of the recess, the defense and prosecution agreed to allow testimony from the court-appointed witnesses, who are expected to shed doubt on whether Haynie suffered from delusions that would have been able to explain inconsistencies between his statement to police and his testimony in court. Those witnesses will testify Thursday.
Persin told the jury he expects Haynie’s trial to conclude Thursday, with jury deliberations that could decide Haynie’s fate extending into the late evening.