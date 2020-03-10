Four companies that manufacture voting equipment for Tippecanoe County presented new machines with printable paper ballots to a packed room of voters Monday night, seeking to instill trust in the updated technologies through public input.
Each company had some variation of a similar technology. Candidates are selected on electronic machines — some use touchscreens while others use buttons — and a summary of choices displays when finished.
The machines then print ballots, which can be reviewed by voters and then inserted into a scanner that counts them electronically and physically. The paper copies are then deposited into a locked bin connected to the scanner, while the machine’s memory drive stores the results separately.
“There has been such a groundswell for paper ballots,” said Lawrence Leach of Hart InterCivic, Inc., a company offering a hybrid electronic-paper machine. “There’s a lot of focus on voting and everything around that process — you cannot get it wrong. It has to be done right, you have to be 100% correct, so we’re striving to make sure every vote gets counted correctly and audited.”
The emphasis on accessible paper ballots comes as companies and elections officials adjust to shifting voter preference regarding new technology.
Tippecanoe County’s Board of Elections currently has the option to print paper copies, but it’s an internal process often used only in the event a recount is requested, according to previous Exponent reporting. Even then, results are unlikely to change because the count is based on the same set of results that were recorded electronically.
Several voters said a verifiable, public-facing paper trail is the most important aspect of any new machine. Mark Pugh, a West Lafayette resident, said an auditable paper trail has been “sorely lacking” for two decades.
“There is no way to know whether the vote you cast is actually the vote you cast,” Pugh said. “There’s no way to go back and find out if that machine is flawed.”
Purdue science professor Jonathan Neal, who was comparing machines, said he values inexpensive units and short wait times as much as printed ballots. He wants Tippecanoe County to stock enough units to buffer any technical difficulties that would increase wait times at voting sites.
Board of Elections chairman Randall Vonderheide predicted the county would spend about $2 million to implement the new paper-ballot technology. Because of the difficulty of purchasing and training volunteers during an election year, he said, the goal is to introduce new machines ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle.
Though Vonderheide said the board would err on the side of improving public confidence in voting systems when it chooses a company, he foresaw potential complications with paper ballots.
“The election setup is an issue. Every one of these — with the exception of one — has these big boxes that we’re going to deliver,” Vonderheide said, referring to the locked bins holding paper copies of ballots. “Where are we going to store them? Who’s going to bring them back?”
Kelli Stump organizes volunteers and polling stations for the Board of Elections, and she said her primary concern is determining ease of transport between different machines. Planning logistics for an election is a monthslong process, she said, but the morning of an election is daunting no matter how organized staffers are.
“When we do early voting, we’re usually able to get most of the equipment there ourselves with a county vehicle. But during Election Day, it’s a big logistical setup,” Stump said. “And we also have to think about post-election issues — where are we going to store all these bins? How heavy are they?”
These questions and more are set to be answered during the selection process, which Vonderheide predicts will last several months. Surveys were given to people in attendance, asking them to report how easy machines were to use and how confident they felt during the process. The Board plans to host more opportunities for public input before the final decision is made.
The four equipment vendors are certified in a rigorous process by the Indiana Election Commission. Unisyn Voting Solutions is based in San Diego, Election Systems and Software is based in Omaha and MicroVote is based in Indianapolis.
Leach’s company, Hart InterCivic, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and he said the process begins on a federal level before moving to statewide tests through Ball State University. The main focus during interactions with voters, he said, is to convince them the new machines are easy to use.
“It’s different, it’s going to be a tad confusing for voters the first time they get on it,” Leach said. "With a little bit of patience, they need to understand that as soon as they’re in front of the machine for about 20 seconds, they’re like, ‘Oh, I got this.’
“Some people look at this and say, ‘I was never concerned to begin with,’” he added. “Other folks are really concerned and now those concerns are eased. Those are the people you’re really trying to make sure are comfortable with the process.”
City reporter Carson Bailey contributed reporting.