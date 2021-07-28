In response to a new surge of COVID-19 variant cases across the country, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidelines in a Tuesday news conference, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors based on the level of transmission in their communities. It also recommends all schools require masks, regardless of transmission rate or vaccination status. The announcement comes merely months after the CDC announced masks were no longer required for vaccinated people.
The transmission levels range between low, moderate, substantial and high, measuring cases per hundred thousand people and the positivity rate thresholds. A map created by the CDC shows that nearly two thirds of the country is categorized in the substantial and high categories.
Tippecanoe county is categorized as substantial with 70.5 new cases per hundred thousand residents and a total positivity rate of 9.53% this past week.
At the state level, the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy temporarily suspended training after 10 students tested positive and another nine’s results were inconclusive, according to an email sent Wednesday evening. Fifty more students are in quarantine because they are either symptomatic or they have had close contact with positive individuals. The majority of the 117 students are not vaccinated, the email reads.
The Exponent left voicemails with five different media contacts at the State Health Department for comment on the CDC’s decision and the threat of the new variants, and none returned the phone calls. An email sent to the state health department was left unanswered as of Wednesday night.
A county health department representative said County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler was unavailable to provide comment Wednesday afternoon. Adler later made a Facebook post on the department's page, reiterating the sentiment of the CDC's original statement.
"Local COVID-19 infections are unfortunately increasing, driven mainly by the highly contagious Delta variant," the post reads. "There have been an average of 27 new cases per day during the last week (compared to just nine per day at the beginning of July). Our percent positivity has increased to 6.5%. Local hospitals are caring for increasing numbers of patients sick from COVID-19 and are beginning to be strained."
Adler said the health department agrees with the CDC's decision, and has advised local school boards to require masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
Marion County health officials recommend masking again while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Per IndyStar reporting, Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Health Department, advised those unsure on whether they should mask up or not to consider these four questions:
- Are they in an indoor space?
- Are they sharing said space with unvaccinated individuals?
- Are they, or do they live with, someone who has a higher chance of facing complications if they contract COVID-19?
- Is their county’s case rate at a “high” or “substantial” level?
Caine advised that if the answer is ‘yes’ to at least three out of these four questions, they should mask up.
While Marion County has seen the worst of COVID-19 in the state with over 1,800 deaths, Tippecanoe has seen its fair share.
The most recent of 230 total deaths was on July 10, and cases have been on a steady incline in the past 30 days. About 30% of those cases are in 20-29 year olds.
Whether or not businesses adhere to the update or continue with current operations is still up to them. As restrictions across the country eased earlier this summer, some stores relaxed their indoor mask guidelines, while others remained firm. Target in Chauncey Village has a sign planted on their doors, telling customers that they don’t have to wear a mask if they’re vaccinated. But Von’s Book Shop just across State street continues to enforce masks and social distancing in its building.
“We’re still at limited capacity, but we’re not afraid to go back and forward on restrictions,” said Ryan Radbel, an employee at Hotbox Pizza.
As for West Lafayette, another mask mandate is unlikely after the previous mandate was lifted on June 7. Mayor John Dennis said in a phone call that he isn’t planning on reinforcing another mandate, but instead strongly encourages people to wear masks in places where transmission is most likely, such as grocery stores, classrooms and offices.
Some Purdue community members are unsure how the new mask requirement will affect them, or if they will follow it. Most agreed that masks are a good choice for those in large groups.
“In certain instances it makes sense, like in big groups,” said Sophie Matthew, a Carmel High School student visiting Purdue. “But if everybody is vaccinated and spread out, it should be okay.”
Others disagreed with the new CDC recommendation.
Dominic Piccolo, a first year engineering student, said he didn’t think masks were necessary for vaccinated people, but they were helpful for unvaccinated people.
Levi Mosher, a student majoring in agricultural economics, said he thinks that masks are “overrated.” Mosher said he participated in a training activity over the summer that required masks, and he that his breathing was often restricted because of his mask.
About 10 other people declined interviews Wednesday, saying they were either uncomfortable with the topic or just uninterested in it.
Whether Purdue will enforce mask wearing indoors when the school year comes remains uncertain. The university recently relaxed indoor mask policies in recreational buildings, but the decision to implement masks in the classroom remains up in the air. But it’s unknown whether or not the updated guidelines will influence the university’s decision.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in a Wednesday phone call that it’s still too early to make any decisions, and that rules for instructional spaces have not yet been set.
“We don’t have anything to share right now,” Doty said. “We’ll keep looking at everything and we’ll update you if anything changes.”
- Additional reporting by Ray Couture and Richard Johnson, Summer Reporters