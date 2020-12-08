Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, a popular fast-food restaurant, is being built on the bottom floor of The Rise in Chauncey apartment complex on State Street.
Contractor MAPP Construction applied for a $1 million building permit on Oct. 30 to build out the existing space, according to city records. The restaurant will join the already-opened Tap and Yatagarasu there.
Louisiana-based Raising Cane's is a fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers, with more than 450 domestic restaurants in 28 states, and also an international presence in Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to a job description advertising for an operations manager for the West Lafayette site.
Founder and CEO Todd Graves named the chain founded in 1996 after his dog, a yellow lab, according to the job description. The restaurant will also be hiring crew members and other management and support/corporate positions.
The only other Indiana franchise so far officially opens today in Mishawaka, Indiana, near South Bend. The other nearest Raising Cane's are in the Chicago and Louisville areas.
“We have a super focused menu, and we like to say we are focused and not simple, because we just do chicken fingers,” David Grandell, area leader of marketing for Raising Cane’s, told the South Bend Tribune. “And we do them exceptionally well.”
In addition to chicken fingers, the restaurant chain offers sides such as coleslaw, fries, Texas toast and a signature Cane sauce that Grandell describes as peppery and tangy. A variety of combo options are available, including a sandwich option that is simply three chicken fingers with Cane sauce and lettuce between two buns. “Other restaurants are introducing other things, but that’s not something we do. But that’s why people love us.”