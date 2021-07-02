Compassion, understanding, a shoulder to lean on in troubled times. These are things anyone who’s struggled with a substance use disorder in their lives knows can come in short supply when adversity rears its head.
At Gateway to Hope, Tippecanoe County’s syringe exchange program, empathy runs in droves. And that starts with the individuals who work there.
Grace Paton, 25, has worked at the syringe exchange since 2018 as a certified addiction recovery coach. She said the actual exchanging of syringes is just a small part of what she and her team do as they look to mitigate the spread of Hepatitis C and HIV – which can spread through the reuse of syringes and other drug paraphernalia — in the Lafayette community.
The team passes out wound care supplies, cleaning alcohol, antibiotic ointment and other first aid items, as well as sterile water and spoons, or “cookers,” to make it easier for people taking heroin or meth to avoid contracting disease.
In its office at Lafayette Transitional Housing, the program administers screenings for Hepatitis C and HIV as well as immunizations and treatment referrals.
Paton said Gateway to Hope was started in 2017 in reaction to an HIV outbreak in Scott County, Indiana, which she called “the biggest HIV outbreak in rural America.” New HIV cases dropped significantly once then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence called the issue a public health emergency and allowed the implementation of a needle exchange, even though he said he was personally and politically against the practice.
“I will tell you that I do not support needle exchange as anti-drug policy,” Pence said in 2015.
But with HIV rates dropping since that county’s exchange began, Scott County commissioners voted 2-1 to end the program in late May, per reporting from NPR.
Gateway to Hope got a two-year extension in 2020 after Tippecanoe County commissioners voted 2-1 to keep the program alive.
A record of success
New chronic Hepatitis C cases were on the rise in the county when the program started in 2017, with 176 new cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health. Those numbers dropped in 2018 to 135 before climbing to 168 in 2019. They went back down again in 2020, though the pandemic made reporting data a bit murkier.
Paton said the program has county support but needs more from local officials.
“We don’t need to keep debating on our syringe service program,” Paton said. “Obviously, we’re here and we’ve supported a bunch of people and helped a bunch of people grow over time, and (the program) does work.”
Beyond exchanging syringes and passing out medical equipment, Paton works to build relationships with the people who stop in. This includes having conversations about how they’re doing as well as initiating discussion on recovery options, but that’s a tricky road that takes a lot of care.
“I try to be very casual and make it as informal as possible,” Paton said. “Some people come talk to us in their pajamas. It’s a safe place, and I tell them that because I’m asking them pretty intimate questions so I can help them the best I can.
“Over time, (trust) just builds.”
Paton said the Lafayette area has a large recovery community that supports multiple pathways to recover from substance use disorders, and it’s important for her to let people know that she and the program will be there for them regardless of whether or not they’re ready to enter recovery.
“I don’t want anyone to ever feel like I’m like, putting it in their face,” Paton said. “I have had people come in that are like, ‘I’m not ready right now and I don’t want to,’ and that’s perfectly fine. I’m still here for you and I’m not gonna shun you.”
Paton said not pushing people into recovery who don’t want it is critical in building a rapport. People with substance use disorders typically aren’t happy with where they are in life, Paton said, but change and recovery, and the success that can come with it, is scary.
She uses a technique called “motivational interviewing” that encourages the person she’s talking to really think about what they’re discussing. If they’re talking about recovery options, she might ask them what their idea of recovery looks like and then work off that answer to find them the right referral.
Khala Hochstedler, an administrator in the Tippecanoe County Health Department who ran the program before Paton, said she doesn’t know of a single person who’s used the program since 2018 who hasn’t entered recovery at some point. When a visitor is interested in recovery, Paton or Hochstedler will take them into a separate room and work with them to figure out their options before they leave.
Hochstedler said substance use disorders affect all kinds of people.
“There’s a stigma in assuming people who inject drugs or use a syringe-service program are homeless and jobless and that’s not true,” Hochstedler said. “We see people that you would never believe use drugs. There are valuable citizens in the community who hold really good jobs who use drugs, unfortunately.”
Visitors range in age from people in their 20s to people in their 60s.
Hard experience
Paton herself is five years into recovery from heroin and methamphetamine use. She said she tried a variety of recovery methods, including different types of medication and a 12-step program, but nothing worked until she was in a position in her life where she wanted to make a significant change.
She said her friends and family always ensured her basic needs were met, and that helped boost her chance at recovery. Society’s usual stance on what to do about someone struggling with addiction – to kick people out until they’re ready to change – is often detrimental and can lead to a worsening of the drug use disorder and eventually even death, she said.
Gateway to Hope, with Paton as a conduit, is a support system for people who don’t have one. It operates twice a week on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and on Fridays from 1-5 p.m., as well as the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hochstedler said the program deals in incremental victories.
“We believe in meeting you where you are,” Hochstedler said. “If you agree to be tested, that’s a win for us. If you use one less needle this week, that’s a win for us.”
She said the majority of visitors don’t solely stick to one drug; they’re poly-substance users. If they’re injecting meth, it might be laced with fentanyl.
“Typically, when you start meth you don’t use a needle,” Hochstedler said.
There is a separation in the world of drugs regarding injecting, Paton said. Many people hope or believe that they’ll never cross that threshold because it’s correlated with a higher chance of infection and disease contraction.
But once they do, everything changes, and it’s often too hard to uncross that boundary. But there is hope with people ready to help.
“I mean, I’m not a superhero, I don’t think I can save anybody,” Paton said. “But I do like being there supporting people and to see them help themselves.”