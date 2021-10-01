The Exponent will host the first in-person housing fair in two years this fall, returning the popular event to campus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct. 22 along Stadium Mall.
The date is ideal because many parents will be visiting with students for Parents' Weekend at Purdue and can join students to learn more about upcoming housing options.
The event promises appearances from more than three dozen housing communities and other businesses such as furniture shops, internet providers, and other organizations dedicated to providing students with the ideal living experience on and off campus. Many communities and businesses will be offering exceptional rental deals and giveaways.
The Exponent Booster Club, the student organization that supports The Exponent, would like to thank Protect Purdue for their guidance on how to host a safe event that adds value for all. Protect Purdue guidelines for outdoor events are in effect.
For more information about the event, including the most recent updates related to weather and other factors, follow the event on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1055705835185028