The Exponent Fall 2023 Housing fair from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oct 13 on the Purdue Memorial Mall will bring together companies related to apartments and housing, internet service, furniture rental and many other things related to selecting the perfect home near Purdue.
The event will feature housing communities with premium units, services and amenities offering great deals to Purdue students. This event is free and open to the public, and is the best opportunity students have to interact directly with leasing agents and housing community owners and operators locally. Some are offering rental deals good only for those who sign leases that day.
Fun giveaways, snacks and plenty of handouts and information will be available.
The Exponent also welcomes sponsors for the event. Advertising space is available in the Fall 2023 Housing Guide that publishes Oct. 12 (also to be distributed at the event) and booth space to promote your services is available at the event itself on Oct. 13. The deadline to sign up for the event and the housing guide is Oct.2. Call 765-743-1111 or email csloma@purdueexponent.org to secure your sponsorship or booth.