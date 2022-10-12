Voting for the community's only all-local Readers' Choice Awards program starts Oct. 13! Cast your vote for your favorite local businesses and campus entities until Nov. 1. Results will be published in print and online Nov. 17.
The ballot can be accessed here: https://forms.gle/bLr4H7DxEVdTDZcK8
"The Exponent is a small, local not-for-profit organization, and we know the importance of shopping local and uplifting our local retail and service community as much as possible. Join us in recognizing your favorites just in time for the holiday shopping season," Stacey Kellogg, advertising director, said.
