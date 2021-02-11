The Purdue Exponent, the leading independent news media company serving Purdue students, faculty, staff, and increasingly the greater West Lafayette area, has launched a new FlexSpend advertising program that enables advertisers to be nimble with their messages while benefiting from deep frequency discounts.
The FlexSpend agreement is simple: advertisers agree to spend a certain amount with The Exponent in a period of time, and those dollars can be used to leverage any advertising or marketing product offered by the media company, including newspaper print display ads and inserts, digital advertising on the website or e-newsletter, social media advertising, content creation and sponsored content (video, photography, written content), and more. Separate agreements are no longer needed for these products.
The agreement offers companies small and large the opportunity to remain as nimble as their business dictates while still taking advantage of contract-rate discounts. Rates have not increased. For example, a company who agrees to spend $5,000 with The Exponent in a calendar year can put those dollars toward print advertising one month, switch it up to add digital advertising the next, or leverage sponsored content (such as stories, photos, and video content created by the ad department) for publishing on The Exponent’s media channels or in newspaper. FlexSpend agreements start at $1,000 and can be secured for three, six, nine, or 12 months. Discounts apply based on posted rates.
For more information on advertising, call or email Stacey Kellogg (addirector@purdueexponent.org) or Jillian Ellison (admanager@purdueexponent.org).
The Purdue Exponent prints 8,500 newspapers twice weekly for distribution at 175 locations on campus and throughout West Lafayette. The company maintains a 24/7 news presence online at www.purdueexponent.org (3.5 million visitors in 2020), and publishes on three main social media channels: Twitter (31,000+ followers) Facebook (20,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,200+ followers). The Exponent began in 1889, became independent of the university in 1969, and today is a not-for-profit multimedia news agency overseen by The Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. The Exponent is a local company and is printed on a press that The Exponent owns in Lafayette. The work of The Exponent is primarily produced by Purdue University students. Exponent alumni have gone on to become Pulitzer-prize winning investigative journalists, advertising executives and CEOs, Oscar nominees and Emmy-award winning creators, and Peabody Award winners, among other professions. Donations to The Exponent are welcomed here.