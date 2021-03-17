If you don’t take care of yourself, you’re going to get sick. And then it’s really expensive for the doctor to get you well. The same goes for your vehicle. The professional automotive technicians at Beck’s Auto Center know that delaying simple check-ups or regular vehicle maintenance can result in expensive repairs later. Before summer hits, get your car in tip-top shape by having the following items checked:
- Engine oil level – also reference your oil index or sticker
- Coolant level
- Power steering fluid
- Windshield washer fluid
- Belts and hoses for cracking
- Interior / exterior lights
- Tire condition (including your spare!)
- Tire pressure
- Battery
- Wiper blades
- Check spare tire pressure
Even if you think all these things are fine in your car, some warning signs to never ignore include:
- A check engine light
- Low tire pressure lights
- A smell of burning oil
- Brakes that sound like they’re scraping, or that require too much pressure to stop
- When your car doesn’t start the first time
- A flickering or solid “check battery” light
- Head lamps that are out (don’t get a ticket!)
Here are a few Spring Check Up deals to keep your car running smoothly, help you avoid costly repairs, and to keep you safe. Call Beck’s Auto Center at 765-447-9459 and mention The Purdue Exponent to take advantage of the these deals (Good through April 30, 2021)
$10 off any oil change
$15 off a new battery
Free shuttle service to campus
$15 off any brake job
Beck’s Auto Center, 15 Sagamore Parkway, Lafayette, IN, 47905
Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.