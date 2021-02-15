Program offers affordable options for content to be published
The Purdue Exponent has launched a Digital Press Room on its website, www.purdueexponent.org offering businesses an affordable option to have their media releases published on The Exponent’s website for a small fee. The Purdue Exponent’s website is a leading publisher of campus and local news, drawing worldwide readership. Nearly 3.5 million people visited the site in 2020.
The Digital Press Room can be found at www.purdueexponent.org at the top of the page. It contains advertiser-prepared media releases with up to 2 photos, and gives businesses that earned-media feel and a live link to share their stories. (Each release must contain at least one photo, and if advertisers do not have a photo available, The Exponent will use a free stock photo). All releases are marked Sponsored. Releases can be published for $20 each. For businesses with a FlexSpend advertising agreement of at least $1,000, the rate is $10 per release, and for those with at least a $5,000 FlexSpend advertising agreement, the rate is $5 per release. Media releases remain published for at least three months, or the duration of an advertiser’s FlexSpend agreement.
More information can be found about FlexSpend agreements here.
To have your media releases published in The Digital Press Room, or for any other advertising inquiries, contact Stacey Kellogg at 765-743-1111 ext. 206 or addirector@purdueexponent.org or Jillian Ellison 765-743-1111 ext. 0 or admanager@purdueexponent.org.