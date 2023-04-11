The Exponent, Purdue’s independent student news organization, is launching The Edition speaker series by welcoming four-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ken Armstrong for the inaugural virtual event.
Armstrong, an Exponent alumnus and investigative reporter for ProPublica, will speak about the Pulitzer Prizes at 6 p.m. April 25, just two weeks before the 2023 Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded on May 8. The program will feature a 30 minute discussion that includes a Q&A session about what it’s like to win a Pulitzer, and what goes into creating Pulitzer-winning work.
Armstrong was the editor-in-chief at The Exponent in 1984 and graduated from Purdue in 1985. He was honored with a John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism for his lifetime achievements in the field, an Edgar Allen Poe Award for non-fiction, has been a Nieman fellow at Harvard University and the McGraw professor of writing at Princeton University and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Purdue University.
Armstrong has won Pulitzer Prizes for the following:
- Explanatory reporting – 2016: for a story he co-authored about a woman who was charged with lying about being raped. The story became an episode of “This American Life,” a book and an eight-part Netflix series called “Unbelievable.” The radio episode and Netflix series won Peabody Awards.
- Investigative reporting – 2012: for a series he co-authored that showed how the state of Washington steered Medicaid patients to a cheap but unpredictable painkiller linked to more than 2,000 deaths.
- Breaking news –
- 2015: for staff coverage of a landslide that killed 43 people.
- 2020: for staff coverage of the shooting deaths of four police officers.
The Edition is a series of conversations sharing the extraordinary talent and insights of Exponent alumni and is open to Exponent staff, alumni, the Purdue community and the public.
To register for The Edition: The Pulitzers with Ken Armstrong, please visit https://bit.ly/EditionPulitzers. Registration is limited to 100 participants.
