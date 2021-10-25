The Exponent is pleased to launch the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, inviting our readership to vote for their favorite local businesses and services in 2021. Voting starts today, and ends Nov. 15. Winners will be announced on Dec. 6 in a special printed section of The Exponent, and online at www.purdueexponent.org. Vote for your favorites here: https://forms.gle/e9725cTFt7uJ4GrL7
"This is a chance for all of us to celebrate the local businesses who have continued to produce for us time and again, especially through one of the most challenging climates for small business," said Stacey Kellogg, advertising director at The Exponent. "As a small, independent, not-for-profit organization ourselves, we know the importance of shopping local and uplifting our local retail and service community as much as possible."
