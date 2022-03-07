Learning Enterprises is a student run non-profit organization with the mission of connecting volunteer teachers and host communities around the world in order to foster cross-cultural exchange and empower young leaders. We are actively looking for volunteers to help teach English to under served populations overseas in one of our eight programs: Brazil, Croatia, Hungary, Mauritius, Mongolia, Panama, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Applications are due March 31!
For more information, attend our Purdue campus virtual info session at 6:30 p.m. EST, Thurs., March 10, 2022 on Zoom (see details below). Or, check out our website at www.learningenterprises.org and our Instagram @lepurdue. Please feel free to contact Ryann Bowers, Purdue Campus Director, at purdue@learningenterprises.org or bowers61@purdue.edu with any questions.
Join the Zoom info session:
####