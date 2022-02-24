Sophomore running back Will Chapman, known as “Zani Vie” on Spotify and multiple other platforms, will be hosting a concert on Friday at 8 p.m. at the “Hail Purdue” stage in the Purdue Memorial Union.
The event will serve as a fundraising event, with all proceeds from Zani Vie Merchandise and donations going to the Purdue Black Student Union.
Chapman will perform some of his most popular releases, including “Sometime Lover,” his second-most streamed song on Spotify, as well as releasing a brand new single, “Heartbreaker,” live during the concert.
Q: When did you first think about having a concert like this?
Zani: I was approached by the Purdue Student Concert Committee. They asked if I could do a concert on the 25th of February, and I immediately accepted. I love being here at Purdue and having the ability to express my gifts and my talents.
Q: Why did you choose the stage name “Zani Vie?”
Zani: You’ll find out in 2023.
Q: Will you be performing mostly new singles or will there be songs from your first album, “Piece of Me?”
Zani: I’m releasing a song this Friday. I’ll be performing it for the first time ever there.
The best way to describe it would be about being in a relationship with someone who you really care about, but it’s hard to like that person. When you’re with someone that you care about deeply and you know they have the potential to be a great human being, but you’re both two different people in two different stages of your lives.
Q: How do you feel your music has changed since the release of “Piece of Me?”
Zani: I understand the power of my music.
Back when I released my first Extended Playlist, I was stressing the individual: It’s all about me. It’s all about Zani. I understand that through my music, I can affect and change people’s lives. I have the obligation with my platform to be authentic and real, to be honest.
The biggest thing for me has been my personal growth. I sit back now, six months later, and realize the music is much bigger than me. I’m just one person making music, and I’m a vessel within that. Though I see myself becoming a very big part of the music world at some point, I understand it’s still bigger than who I am.
Q: How has the theme of vulnerability, one you stressed when you released “Piece of Me,” helped you create your new single “Heartbreaker?”
Zani: It’s easy to express now.
It was my way of closing the chapter of different situations for me. I held on to them for so long: being able to be real about what occurred and what happened and put it in a song helped me release it to the world. All of those situations, all of those heartbreaks or times I broke someone else’s heart, I let them all go.
The moment I take what I feel on the inside and put it into my art, I harbor it and keep it to myself. The moment I release it, I let it go.
That’s where the vulnerability was key. Those were painful situations, things that really hurt. A lot of us need closure, and as an artist, I get that closure through my art. If I release that art to the world and be vulnerable, I can resonate with someone else.
Q: Do you still feel you’re continuing to give pieces of your heart, mind and soul since the release of “Piece of Me?”
Zani: Of course.
I’m giving my audience a piece of my mind. I’m letting them know how I think. If it’s on my mind, I am letting it be known completely.
I’m not going to keep all of these thoughts in my mind and let them plague me. I’m putting them in my heart, giving it to the world and being who I am.
Q: How do you feel that resonates in “Quiet Thoughts: Part 1?”
Zani: “Quiet Thoughts” is a beautifully dark, haunting song for so many reasons.
It’s probably the most real song I’ve ever made. It touches on and deals with things we all go through. It’s that voice that’s within your head that constantly doubts you.
As far as what’s on my mind, most of it has been positivity. I’ve really tried to take grasp of my mind and focus. In doing so, I know where my life is headed and where my mind is at. I’m in control of my whole life.
All I see ahead of me is strictly positivity.
Q: How does it feel to get the recognition you’re getting a little more than a year after releasing your first single?
Zani: In all honesty, I don’t care about that.
I know the music that Zani Vie makes, the people that make up team Zani Vie and the music we create, I know our music is good enough whether there are two people listening or two million.
They can never validate who we are as artists: That comes from within.
Q: Do you feel like you’ve hit your potential as an artist?
Zani: You ain’t seen nothing yet.
People think the statements I make are bold, but they’re just regular statements. People think they’re bold because they think, “I could never do what those people do.” People who think like that will never do that.
For me, they’re not bold statements. They’re regular statements. Through that confidence, I will never take “no” for an answer. The only way to fail in life is to accept failure. The only way to succeed is to not accept failure. There will be times in my life where things won’t go the way I want them to go. I just have to keep going.