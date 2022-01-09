Graduate student Ian Ostermann hadn’t truly realized what he said until he heard his voice echoing through the All-American Marching Band’s bus as they were leaving Nissan Stadium.
Though he said the band director trained its members to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and represent the band well during confrontation, phrases like Ostermann’s were never taught.
It came from sheer instinct.
It started as a split-second “make the situation go away” reactionary impulse to ward off a berating Tennessee fan, who posted the confrontation to Twitter. Though the Volunteers fan took the video down, Purdue fans from across the globe and sites dedicated to Purdue sports coverage nearly immortalized the clip with hundreds of retweets and reuploads across Twitter and beyond, with each video being met with a monsoon of positivity from Purdue fans, former marching band members and bowl viewers alike.
“Hey man, I’m just here to play music.”
Without any knowledge of just how far his statement would go, Ostermann reacted as quickly as he could to defuse the situation and move onto his one assigned goal: to play the mellophone in his last-ever Purdue game. The game was at the Boilermaker’s first bowl appearance since the 2017 Foster Farms bowl, when Ostermann was just beginning his Purdue career.
Band members aren’t allowed to have their phones during a game, Vice Provost for Student Life Jay Gephart said, meaning any potential update on Ostermann’s newly found internet fame would have had to wait until game’s end.
Texts and calls flooded Ostermann’s phone for days after his final performance for Purdue at the Music City Bowl, some from friends, band directors and merchandising sites offering him free t-shirts with his quote stamped on them.
Ostermann’s statement, even after its deletion, flooded the internet after Purdue’s triumphant victory over the Vols in overtime.
“We are certainly proud of how (Ostermann) handled this challenging situation,” said Adam Yoder, Bands Director of External Relations. “It’s unfortunate that college marching bands have to face these interactions from time to time, but (Ostermann) responded perfectly.”
Though it’s common practice to place seniors as part of an outside “wall” college bands use to protect the interior members, as described by Michael Barasch of CollegeMarching, Purdue’s marching bands don’t have specific seating instructions for its members. Ostermann initially took his spot on the outside to better see the conductor.
Though not likely, and potentially more common in a “post-COVID” sports world, confrontation can be factor in how a band operates at away games depending on the band and the sport, Barasch and Ostermann said. Students are told to either ignore harassers or seek the help of a band director should they find themselves unable to deal with them.
“(Ostermann) showed a tremendous amount of patience and control under difficult circumstances,” Gephart said. “I would have expected nothing less from (Ostermann). That’s the kind of person he is.
“I would have expected any student in the All-American Marching Band to handle that situation with the kind of control and patience that (Ostermann) did.”
Though he didn’t see the confrontation in person, Gephart said, students had complained to the band director about a fan wearing a Tennessee Titans shirt. Security was too late to find the fan before they left the stadium.
The quote soon found its way to CollegeMarching.com.
Founded by Barasch, the site specializes in college marching news, podcasts and more. It previously worked with Purdue to record a documentary on the 2018 game against Ohio State, one Barasch said was never supposed to have the outcome or impact the game had.
CollegeMarching set up merchandising through RedBubble, donating the profits to support Purdue Bands & Orchestras. So far, over $2,000 have been raised through the online site, Barasch said.
On top of band members asking to sign their own editions of the shirt, three other sites reached out to Ostermann to give him a free shirt, while other friends had asked to give him a free CollegeMarching shirt.
Though he said he was “only there to play music,” Ostermann believes the video didn’t truly show his support for Purdue football.
“We love watching games,” Ostermann said. “There’s no bigger Purdue football fans than the marching band.
“The only bad thing about this is there is now a video of a band kid saying he’s just there to play music. That’s not the case with anyone in a Big Ten marching band.”