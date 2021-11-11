Endless concert Snapchat stories are in sight. The Student Concert Committee has set up their first concert for the fall semester.
Gus Dapperton will perform in the Loeb Playhouse on Friday with special guest MICHELLE, according to the Purdue Convocations website.
“I’m so excited for this concert,” said Jo Jennings, a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts and a member of the SCC. “This is my first year in SCC, so this is the first concert I have been able to be part of the planning and organization process of the show.”
Jennings said the committee was ready for concerts to get back to normal.
“Last year, we had virtual and outdoor shows, but this concert will be back in Stewart,” she said. “For freshmen and sophomores like me, this will be the most normal concert we have ever been able to attend at Purdue. It is a very exciting change and a step towards bringing live music back. “
Dapperton is an indie songwriter who has been active since 2017, his Spotify page reads. He is touring to promote his second album, Orca, after gaining worldwide viral fame when he was featured on the quarantine-era TikTok hit “Supalonely” by New Zealand artist BENEE.
Tickets for students are $15 and $20 for the general public. Jennings said she encourages students to attend so they can experience a sense of community.
“Concerts are great places to be immersed in music, while also being surrounded by a community of people who also love music,” she said. “I’m just really excited that we are able to have that here again.”
Marie-Claire Norins, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences and president of the Student Concert Committee, agreed with Jennings.
“The entirety of the Student Concert Committee is overjoyed to finally be bringing live music back to Purdue’s campus (after) over a year and a half,” Norins said. “We are so excited to be relaunching the spread of music and entertainment culture across campus and are looking forward to seeing everyone this Friday.”