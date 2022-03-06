This school year, Purdue has seen its volleyball team make it to the quarterfinals, the soccer team achieve its second-most wins since 1999, the football team knock off two top-three ranked teams and the men’s basketball team achieve the No. 1 Associated Press Poll spot for the first time in program history.
With all that Purdue sports teams have achieved this year, from hoisting the Music City Bowl trophy after a thrilling overtime win against Tennessee in Nashville, to two buzzer-beating three pointers by Jaden Ivey against Ohio State, the 2021-22 season has made its case for being the most athletically successful school year in recent memory. Across the map, it seems like every team in every Purdue sport is having one of its best years.
Tracking the wins and losses of five Purdue sports teams (men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball and football) and then calculating their win percentage from every year going back to 1999 (the earliest year for which data is available) the notion that this may be the best year ever can be put to the test.
From there, one can convert each sport’s win percentage to a z-score and average it out for the year, as an easy way to compare each sport’s relative success. Those with above-average win percentages earned high z-scores, while those in bad years received negative z-scores.
Taking the average scores for each year, the Exponent calculated how good of a year it was for the entirety of those five sports.
This school year ranks the highest in success for Purdue in the last 24 years. No other year has come close to how successful the 2021-22 school has gone so far.
Considering Purdue athletics has seen phenomenal performances from four of its major sports teams, headlined by the winningest season for head coach Jeff Brohm, a hard-fought Elite Eight appearance from the Purdue volleyball team and women’s soccer racking up the most wins in the last decade, the result makes sense.
“Purdue athletics is very proud of what our sports teams are able to accomplish,” Purdue Athletics spokesperson Patrick Crawford said. “Not just in the field of competition but as citizens of this community and students on this campus.”
One might consider women’s basketball to be the only exception. The team, in its first season under new head coach Katie Gearlds, has more than doubled its win total from a 7-16 record the year prior, one of its worst since officially becoming a Division I basketball team.
Other successful years are the 2007-08 season, led by arguably one of the greatest women’s soccer seasons in Purdue history, as the team went 20-2-3. Quarterback Curtis Painter led Purdue to an 8-win season and a victory in the Motor City bowl. Purdue basketball, led by the first years of the E’Twaun Moore and Robbie Hummel’s “Baby Boilers”, which saw then-fourth year head coach Matt Painter take the team to 25 wins and the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“Freshman year, the expectations weren’t as high, so when we started winning all these games, it was great,” Robbie Hummel said, when asked about the 2008 season. “Some of the most fun times I ever had playing basketball in my life.”
On the other side, one of the worst calculated years for Purdue sports was in 2013. Under first-year head coach Darrell Hazell, the Purdue football team won one game against Indiana State, a 6-point win, before falling in every one of its games by an average margin of 25 points. Purdue basketball saw its second ever losing season under Painter, who was in talks to leave Purdue for Missouri.
Looking past the five major sports this year, we can see other sports are also having historic years, including baseball, wrestling alongside swim and dive.
Purdue men’s baseball has started undefeated after 12 games this season. Purdue swim and dive sent two divers to the Olympics. Wrestling moved up to No. 12 on the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll after a win against Nebraska, the highest ranking Purdue has earned in 23 years.
“It’s always exciting to see Purdue as a whole as an athletic department achieving at a high level,” wrestling head coach Tony Ersland said. “That brings positive energy around the student athlete body.”
Ersland said seniors Max Lyons and Devin Schroder have been successful within their respective weight classes. Both came back for what would be their sixth year because of an extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID-19.
A common theme throughout Purdue athletics was the contribution of fifth-year seniors. With the extra year of eligibility, players like now-Chicago Red Star Sarah Griffith, libero Jena Otec and wide receiver Jackson Anthrop were all able to come back this year.
The leadership and experience coming from these players are a major reason why Purdue has risen to the top in its respective sports.
Volleyball clawed back from being down 2-1 against then-No. 3 Ohio State in Holloway early in the season. They concluded the year with another comeback win against then-No. 5 ranked BYU to advance to the quarter finals.
Soccer blew through conference play, finishing second in the Big Ten. Griffith won Big Ten forward of the year, only the second Boilermaker to do so in the last five years. Goalkeeper Marisa Bova was drafted by the North Carolina Courage just hours after Griffith joined Chicago’s roster.
Purdue stormed the field after defeating No. 3 Michigan State. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 500 yards to defeat Tennessee in overtime and win their first bowl game since 2017. Five players, including expected first round picks David Bell and George Karlaftis, declared for the draft.
After the men’s basketball team decimated Florida State University 93-65, Boiler fans watched as Ohio State beat AP No.1 Duke, paving the way for Purdue to be crowned No.1 in the AP Poll the following week. Only to be followed up with a heart breaking half-court buzzer beater by Rutgers’ Ron Harper that led to a court storming.
Boilermakers and Purdue fans have watched a prosperous season. It’s far from over though, as men’s baseball looks to continue its streak and Purdue basketball ventures into the Big Ten and NCAA tournament.