The Crazy Monkeys are used to having hundreds of people moved to uproarious laughter at their improv comedy shows, but are now having to adapt to a much smaller audience and a new virtual platform.
The ensemble performs all its shows at the Elliott Hall of Music, whose services take care of the livestreaming and other issues, such as camera placement.
“We could just focus on our show and kind of adapt it to not only an online format but a format that was safe within Protect Purdue guidelines,” Dan Burger, president of the Crazy Monkeys and a senior in the College of Engineering, said of the group’s first performance.
The group also had to adapt its act to adhere to social distancing, he said. Members perform with masks and have accepted to skits that work without an audience to provide energy.
“I think (audience feedback) plays a huge role in more ways than one,” Burger said, adding that audience members provide ideas for jokes as well as laughter.
The Crazy Monkeys performed for the first time this semester on Friday. The troupe garnered a small in-person audience of 35 people, selected through a raffle, in Loeb Playhouse.
The Crazy Monkeys also used the YouTube Chat feature for online viewers, he said. The group was able to combine both audience reactions into their performance by looking at both the livestream YouTube Chat and their live audience.
Along with the performance, the Crazy Monkeys held auditions earlier this week. These happened in a large room and required participants to register beforehand. Six audition slots spanning three days were available, with five to seven people registering per slot for proper social distancing, Burger said.
“I just love improv. It’s like my thing, I guess you could say,” said Connor O’Leary, vice president of the group and a senior in the College of Liberal Arts.
Cesar Marines, a freshman in the College of Engineering, was at the audition on Tuesday.
“Most of my friends told me that I’m a pretty funny guy,” Marines said, “and you know, it sounds like a cool experience just to be part of a club here at Purdue.”
Although he was involved in improv groups all throughout high school, O’Leary said he wanted to find himself at Purdue, so he joined gymnastics, something he said he had never done before. But after his first semester, he missed performing.
“The Monkeys just seemed like the best option to get myself in front of people,” O’Leary said.
The Crazy Monkeys’ next performance is scheduled for Sept. 25 and will be livestreamed on its YouTube page, as well as its website, Burger said.