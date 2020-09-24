Mario Kart may be a virtual pastime for most, but one person on campus made that experience a physical reality, cruising down campus streets while a familiar theme song played in the background.
“My main goal is to make people smile, that’s all,” said Joshua Schaffer, a social media influencer from Chicago who sped around Purdue’s campus Monday and Tuesday on his Mario Kart–themed cruiser. Schaffer sported matching attire and blasted the theme to “Super Mario Bros.” through speakers.
Schaffer stopped to snap pictures with fans of the spontaneous charade and even allowed curious bystanders to take his go-kart for a spin. Schaffer took short videos of each participant to post on his YouTube channel.
“It’s gonna be like a vlog of my daily life from waking up, doing yoga, eating and of course taking a break to ride this (go-kart) around and make people smile,” Schaffer said.
His Instagram documents his career as a storm-chaser and professional wrestler and has amassed a large following with the addition of his larger-than-life Mario persona.
“Everybody seemed to love it,” he said. “So I just started posting more about it and other news channels interviewed me, and so many Barstool pages posted about me. And it’s like, I’m going viral with it, everybody’s recognizing me now.”
Currently, Schaffer only travels to different Midwestern colleges to raise campus spirits with his go-kart, but he plans on traveling to California to join other famous internet influencers in creating content.
“People have been in quarantine so long; they need some entertainment,” Schaffer said. “I just plan on continuing to evolve it and keep promoting positivity and making people smile.”