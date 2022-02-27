Since Russia began its campaign invading Ukraine on Wednesday 10 p.m. EST, Ukrainian forces have shored up their defenses and the international community has responded to the crisis.
Sunday
Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice following Moscow’s invasion of the country, according to a tweet from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Sunday morning.
“Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression,” the tweet reads.
After two failed sieges on Ukrainian cities, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed talks with Ukraine to be held in Belarus, citing a deadline of 7 a.m. EST. Zelensky declined, citing “aggressive actions” from Belarusian territory but saying he would be willing to hold talks elsewhere.
Ukraine also said it had intercepted a cruise missile launched at Kyiv from Belarus.
Putin ordered Russian nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch on Sunday, ratcheting up tensions with Europe and the United States over the conflict.
Russia’s defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff were ordered to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat” duty.
Putin said leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” toward Russia in addition to stiff economic sanctions and cutting leading Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system.
Germany will deliver 1,000 antitank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to Ukraine in a major policy shift, while the U.S. authorized $350 million in new military assistance. Australia will now supply lethal weapons through NATO partners, and France will send fuel and defensive equipment, CNN reported.
The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday. The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the U.S. is working on the logistics of the shipment, AP reported. All American citizens were advised to evacuate.
“U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on its website.
A total of 5,893 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia since Thursday, according to ovdinfo.org, a Russian human rights media project aimed at combating political persecution.
Saturday
The U.S., European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada backed the expulsion of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT high-security financial network, and pledged efforts to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin,” according to a White House press release.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, announced there were no more Russian troops in Kyiv.
“There were clashes and skirmishes at night,” Klitschko said in an Instagram post. “Destroyed several large sabotage groups.”
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a press conference accused Russia of targeting civilians, and said Moscow would face a “military tribunal.”
Russia shelled kindergartens, residential blocks and “buses with children,” Shmyhal said.
Russian forces attempted to lay siege to Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, early in the morning. Around the same time, explosions were spotted in the capital Kyiv, the Associated Press reported.
Thursday
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the imposition of sanctions, joined by “allies and partners,” according to a White House press release. The sanctions include severing all connections to Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and 25 of its subsidiaries and full-blocking sanctions on some Russian banks. It also includes full-blocking sanctions on several Russian elites and their families.
“(The sanctions) will have a profound impact on Russia’s economy, financial system and access to cutting-edge technology,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Russian forces seized Chernobyl, the site of the largest nuclear disaster in history.
Wednesday
Putin declared a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Approximately 150,000-plus Russian troops were assembled on the Ukrainian border, according to reporting by Politico.
On Feb. 21, prior to the invasion, Putin recognized both the Russian-backed breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, located in southeastern Ukraine, as independent people’s republics and ordered peacekeeping troops into those areas.