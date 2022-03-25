PHILADELPHIA — Poor passing decisions and a smothering St. Peter’s defense forced nine Purdue turnovers as they held on to a 4-point lead at halftime. The Peacocks stayed consistent on offense to maintain a back-and-forth first half.
Purdue (29-7) leads St. Peter's (21-11) 33-29 at halftime.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic got his team off to a great start from beyond the arc early in the first half by knocking down his first shot attempt of the night for 3 points. As the Boilermakers struggled to find their rhythm offensively, Stefanovic hit three 3-pointers late in the first to keep the game close.
After not scoring as a team for the last two minutes, Stefanovic hit a quick bucket on a drive to the hoop off an assist from senior forward Trevion Williams to add 2 more points to his total of 11 — the most at the half for any Boilermaker.
St. Peter’s Philadelphia native Clarence Rupert got off to a hot start in his hometown, also leading his team with 11 points in the first half, just 3 shy of his career high.
The sound of St. Peter’s fans drowned out Purdue’s ever since the starting lineups were announced. Boiler fans could still be heard cheering on made baskets, but the difference in fan base attendance was apparent.
“We're used to loud crowds,” sophomore center Zach Edey said in yesterday’s press conference. “It's not anything crazy for us.”
Maybe it wasn’t the crowd that kept Purdue from surging ahead of St. Peter’s in the first half, but either way, the Boilers never saw a lead greater than 6.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey went 2-5 from the field with one missed 3-point attempt to end the half with only 4.
Edey contributed 7 points and 0 rebounds while Williams had 2 points and 5 rebounds to help put the Boilermakers ahead at half.