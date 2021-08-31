Junior quarterback Jack Plummer won the close competition to open the season against Oregon State as the starting quarterback. Both receivers, junior David Bell and fifth year senior Jackson Anthrop talked about their preparation for the season.
Purdue Football: Offensive players discuss this week's preparation
- By BRENDON GORHAM Staff Reporter
