As Joe Biden officially assumed the role of president, his first day was marked by a slew of executive orders aimed at reversing Trump-era policies.
Climate
One of Biden’s orders brought the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Accord as a part of his “plan for clean energy revolution and environmental justice.” The agreement, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2017, aims to prevent the earth’s average temperature from rising more than two degrees Celsius and has been signed by 194 countries.
“I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, having seen and considered the Paris Agreement, ... accept the said Agreement ...on behalf of the United States of America,” a statement from the White House Briefing Room read.
Immigration
Throughout his campaign and presidency, Trump championed the construction of a wall spanning the U.S.-Mexico border. The Trump administration declared a national emergency, allowing funds to be allocated from military spending. On his first day in office, President Biden rescinded the emergency declaration and halted construction on the border wall.
Biden also dismantled a series of Trump executive orders aimed at restricting immigration. The travel ban, sometimes called the “Muslim ban,” placed restrictions on immigrants from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela, and North Korea.
In a presidential memorandum, Biden ordered the secretary of homeland security to strengthen The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a program that Trump attempted to abolish during his presidency.
The Trump administration made changes to the census that would exclude undocumented immigrants from the population when determining how seats in the House of Representatives are apportioned. Biden reversed Trump’s decision.
COVID-19
President Biden signed a federal mask mandate, requiring face masks on all federal property and during interstate travel. The “100-day mask challenge” also introduced by the new administration will encourage Americans to wear face coverings for 100 days in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Another order directed the US to rejoin the World Health Organization. The Trump administration had announced its plan to leave the international agency in July. This move comes in the wake of the US’s COVID-19 death toll passing 400,000.
Justice and inequality
Under President Biden, the 1776 Commission, an advisory committee devoted to supporting “patriotic education” that critics said was revisionist whitewashing, has been dissolved. At the same time, Biden called on the federal government strive to eliminate systemic discrimination within its agencies.
In another order, Biden reversed a Trump-era policy that restricted the abilities of government contractors and agencies to implement diversity and inclusion training.