Excerpts from Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill's statements Friday:

"But my comments are actually going to be very brief because most of it's going to be in writing. I have a 22-page memorandum ... Determining the appropriate sentencing in any case and in this case is a legal analysis ... What the sentence is not based on is emotion or sympathy, but at the same time I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family. You have our sympathies. And I acknowledge and hear the pain that you are feeling ... It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota and even the country. But most importantly, we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family. I'm not going to attempt to be profound or clever, because it's not the appropriate time. I'm not basing my sentence also on public opinion. I am not basing it on any attempt to send any messages ... The job of a trial court judge is to apply the law to specific facts and to deal with individual cases."