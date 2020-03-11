President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night saying that all travel from Europe to the U.S. will be banned for 30 days starting Friday at midnight. This comes after the coronavirus outbreak caused multiple universities around the nation to convert to online classes or cancel outright.
Trump said that the travel ban includes all imports and trade from Europe, but individuals who pass "appropriate screenings" will be exempt from this ban.
The United Kingdom is exempt from this ban.
Trump also said that all co-pays for COVID-19 treatments will be eliminated, and that he will be asking Congress to give $50 billion to small businesses in highly affected states. This will come via the Small Business Administration.
Furthermore Trump said in his speech that tax relief will be given to people and businesses affected by the virus, and $200 billion will be spent on these payroll tax reliefs.