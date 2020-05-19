You might have missed all of the pomp and circumstance of a Purdue graduation this year, but 2020 grads may share in a giant leap of a different kind.
SpaceX and NASA are inviting graduates from around the world, from kindergarten to graduate school, to submit their photo to fly on America’s first human spaceflight in nearly a decade, according to Florida Today. But you've got to move quickly: The deadline to submit your photo is Wednesday.
Once graduates (or proud parents of a 2020 grad) upload a photo to SpaceX’s interactive website, it becomes part of the SpaceX Mosaic. As of Friday, thousands of photos could be seen dotting the Earth. Once a user zooms in, photos show people of all ages — selfies, professional photos, some holding a 2020 sign, wearing a cap and gown, and a few displaying their face masks.
The site encourages users to share their photo from the SpaceX Mosaic on Facebook or Twitter: “To celebrate my graduation, my image will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station -- upload yours!"
The photo mosaic of Earth will be printed and flown aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft during its mission, scheduled for May 27, to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board.
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is scheduled to launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A at 4:32 p.m. May 27. It will mark the first time American astronauts launch from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.
To upload a photo, visit spacex.com/classof2020.