Chloe Hannah

Chloe Helene Hannah, 21, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on August 30, 2023 at 7:41 a.m. in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born on October 12, 2001 in Coral Springs, Florida to Robert Hannah and Dana (Connelly) Burns. Chloe graduated from the International Baccalaureate Program with honors at Annapolis High School in 2020. As a Senior at Purdue University, Chloe was an excellent student regularly being honored on the dean's list in the Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering (AAE) Program.
Chloe was a member of Purdue's Navy ROTC where she held multiple leadership posts and was a trusted mentor to her fellow midshipmen. Chloe had a passion for life and enjoyed many different hobbies and interests including flying, riding roller coasters, and rockets. Chloe was active in life and sports with running, swimming, squash, tennis, boating, and ballet. She loved all of her dogs and cats.
Surviving are her father, Robert (Meredith) Hannah of Annapolis, MD; her mother, Dana (Chris) Burns of Richmond, VA; her brother, Robby Hannah of Richmond, VA; and grandparents, Jack & Barbara Connelly of Richmond, VA. Also surviving are her aunts and uncles, Craig Connelly, Matt Hannah, Rebecca Specht, John Hannah, Stephen Hannah, and Clare Krabill and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert & Barbara Hannah. Private Services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation in loving memory of Chloe.You may leave condolences and memories of Chloe online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.