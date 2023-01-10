Dr. Arjun Kumar Gupta passed away peacefully at his residence in Bowling Green, Ohio on Dec 25, 2022, with his wife and three daughters at his side.
Dr. Gupta was born in 1938 in the village of Purkazi in Uttar Pradesh, India, to Amar Nath and Leelavati Gupta, in a loving home with his five siblings. Stories from his childhood centered around eating mangoes from the family orchards, playing cricket, flying kites, and the pursuit of education. After completing his undergraduate studies at Banaras Hindu University and a Master’s in Mathematics at Pune University, he arrived at Purdue University in 1963 to earn a PhD in Statistics. Thus began his life in America, as a professor at the University of Arizona, University of Michigan, and finally to Bowling Green State University, where his family settled in 1976. Dr Gupta’s journey, from singing the first national anthem post-British occupation from the ramparts of his hometown to the global impact of his ground-breaking research in multivariate statistics, is a story that will inspire for generations.
He is also remembered for his devotion to his family: his wife; their three daughters and three grandchildren; extended family; and life-long friends. His love for his brothers and sisters was unwavering, and he regularly joined family gatherings in India. He was an ardent supporter of his children’s career ambitions, and adeptly advised them on topics big and small. He routinely sought updates regarding his many nieces and nephews around the world.
As a global citizen, Dr. Gupta spoke the universal language of mathematics to communicate fluently across cultures. As an indication of the respect from his peers, Dr. Gupta was invited to more than sixty countries for scientificsymposiums and conferences to present his cutting-edge knowledge. He was also an elected fellow of the American Statistical Association, Institute of Statisticians, and Royal Statistical Society of England, and received the honor of Distinguished University Professor and the Olscamp Research Award. Dr. Gupta’s cultural grounding was demonstrated daily through his immersion in Indian culture, from Bollywood movies and Hindu traditions to his seamless embrace of the ‘American way of life’ (like his passion for pepperoni pizza.)
Most striking about Dr. Gupta was his unique balance of the heart and the head. His personal and private lives were interwoven, with an “open door, open mind policy” in both his home and office. His research was scientifically rigorous, while he created a personal connection in all his encounters. Friends often recall his serious demeanor, which quickly dissolved when he surprised them with a signature joke and quiet laughter. From childhood, Dr. Gupta was unshakably committed to education, serving as a mentor to countless students and academics. He was often quoted saying, “Knowledge is power.”
A cornerstone of Dr. Gupta’s accomplishments was his work ethic, to which he credited both his personal success and the educational achievements of his daughters. Over the span of his career, Dr. Gupta tirelessly edited and authoredover twenty books and 530 peer-reviewed publications, in addition to advising more than thirty PhD students, further cementing his impact on the world of statistics. His life journey was captured by his children, who published his personal biography, A Multidimensional Life: The Legacy of Arjun K. Gupta, earlier this year, as Dr. Gupta was never one to speak about himself, yet his legacy was worthy of storytelling.
Dr. Gupta is survived by his wife of 55 years, Meera; his daughters Alka (and husband Sharad Rastogi), Mita, and Nisha (and husband Patrick Nadol); his grandchildren Arhaan, Saamik, and Anika; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.
A funeral service for Dr. Gupta was held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com