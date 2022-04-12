George Thomas “Tom” Wilson, 81, of West Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Lafayette.
He was born on April 11, 1940, in Marion, Ohio, to the late George W. and Dorothy J. (Stauffer) Wilson.
Tom graduated from Harding High School in Marion, and later earned his bachelor’s in pharmacy from Purdue, and his law degree from Indiana University in Indianapolis.
On October 21, 1967, in Huntington, Indiana, he married Gretchen Gies.
Tom was a professor in the Purdue College of Pharmacy, teaching courses in law, ethics, and pharmacy practice, and previously served as the director of the externship program and assistant director of the pharmacy. He was at Purdue from 1978 until his retirement in 2016. He also continued to practice community pharmacy, working primarily for Marsh, and advised the Indiana Board of Pharmacy for many years.
Tom received Purdue’s highest campus-wide teaching honor, the Murphy Award, in 1989, was a three-time recipient of the Heine Award for teaching in the College of Pharmacy, and was an inaugural member of the Purdue Teaching Academy. Tom was also a faculty advisor for the Phi Delta Chi fraternity.
He enjoyed golf, Purdue basketball, riding his Harley, and an eclectic range of music - jazz, rock, R&B, classical.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Gretchen Wilson of West Lafayette; his sons, Michael (Julie) Wilson of Indianapolis, O.T. Ford of West Lafayette, and Marcus (Joy Fethe) of Atlanta, and his sister, Ruth Falor of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Connor, Brayden, Eleanor, and Adair. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Wilson, of Marion, Ohio, and a brother, Jim Wilson, of Atlanta.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette. A funeral service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette.
You may write condolences and share memories of Tom by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.