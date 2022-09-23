“Remember the Titans” (1998)
Where to Watch: Disney+
Run time: 1h 53m
You can never go wrong with a Denzel Washington classic.
“Remember the Titans” is one of the greatest true-story sports movies of all time. It deftly tackles racial relations while housing feel-good camaraderie between cliché but iconic characters, all in the context of high school football.
“Before we reach for hate, always, always, we remember the Titans,” Sheryl Yoast, the narrator of the movie, said.
You want to feel that team spirit? This movie is full of it.
Heartfelt and passionate, this movie has some of the best motivational speeches and gritting social commentary in the undertones, but being PG-rated hurts its ability to expand on the message it was meant to deliver. Nevertheless, it is motivating and positive, funny and warm and an all-round fun piece of cinema that serves its purpose as a family flick worth adding to your watch list.
“American Underdog” (2021)
Where to Watch: Hulu
Run time: 1h 52m
Another true-story movie about football? How many can there be?
Even though it doesn’t do anything original, “American Underdog” offers much-appreciated insight into the great Kurt Warner’s humble beginnings as a stock boy at a grocery store and how he trekked his way through several obstacles to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback with the St. Louis Rams.
Despite its PG rating, it is surprisingly thought-provoking, sincere and a lot more mature than I expected. But it still has several flaws that can take away from the focus. It spends a lot of time dealing with Warner’s personal issues and backstory rather than expanding on the football aspect of his life. Not enough screen time is dedicated to his time with the Rams, so the movie feels slightly incomplete.
“American Underdog” would not be my first recommendation for a sports movie, but if you have time to kill and are curious about Warner’s life, this movie would be the perfect choice for a simple, fun watch.
“Invincible” (2006)
Where to Watch: Disney+
Run time: 1h 45m
Vince Papale was merely a substitute teacher and bartender in South Philadelphia when he decided to try out for the Eagles.
With nothing to lose and everything to gain, he rose through the ranks and shone to be an unexpected star and a great addition to the 1970s team. His story serves as inspiration to everyone who thinks they’re too old or not good enough to be selected.
A cookie-cutter true-story football movie with the same format as its contemporaries, “Invincible” does the same things they do. But somehow, under the direction of Ericson Core, it manages to hold up well to this day and elevates itself above the others.
This is partly due to Mark Wahlberg’s acting, which is something I never thought I would say.
Rather than a story about someone becoming the greatest at the sport, this movie is a little simpler and much more genuine: It’s a movie about a good man who loved the sport, and it’s probably the most touching movie of the three.
Good luck finding a football movie not like any I have mentioned. But if you have comments about my choices, send them to opinions@purdueexponent.org.